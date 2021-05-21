An Extensive Collection Of Japanese Ceramics Is On View At The Georgia Museum Of Art
How much do you think about the bowls, cups and vases that you use every day? The often underappreciated art form of ceramics steals the spotlight in the new Georgia Museum of Art exhibit “Hands and Earth: Perspectives on Japanese Contemporary Ceramics”. The show focuses on Japanese ceramics and examines both functional and artistic perspectives. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes spoke with the museum’s director Dr. William U. Eiland about this vast collection.www.wabe.org