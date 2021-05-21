First Look At Jordan Fisher As Impulse In The Flash Season 7

The Flash season 7 continues with its 9th episode, “Timeless.” In the previous episode, Frost’s (Danielle Panabaker) trial took place, which put all of Team Flash on edge. Despite Team Flash’s best efforts, Frost ultimately pleaded guilty so she would not have to take the metahuman cure. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and the Speed Force (Michelle Harrison) conducted an investigation on the other forces, which lead to a deadly encounter. In this week’s episode, Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the aftermath of the Speed Force killing Fuerza (Sara Garcia). With Barry and Iris not seeing eye-to-eye on how to handle the situation moving forward, they decide to take different approaches. Barry, with the help of Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh), plans to go back in time and prevent the Forces from ever being created. Iris and the rest of Team Citizen decide to find the Speed Force and see if they can reason with it. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamilla (Victoria Park) have an honest conversation about their future.