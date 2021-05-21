newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

First Look At Jordan Fisher As Impulse In The Flash Season 7

SuperHeroHype
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Look At Jordan Fisher As Impulse In The Flash Season 7. Back in March, Jordan Fisher signed on to a recurring role on The Flash, Fisher is going to play Bart Allen, the son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen. In the comics, Bart is also known by his superhero codename: Impulse. He also inherited his family’s super-speed. Now, less than two months after he joined the cast, The CW has released the first image of Fisher as Impulse.

www.superherohype.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Fisher
Person
Jessica Parker Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impulse#The Flash#Comic Book#The Cw#Amazon Com#Promo Art#150th Episode#Longtime Readers#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
Related
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

The Flash Season 7: What Are The Chances Of Renewal? Read All Details Here!!!

While the tv crossover event”Crisis on Infinite Earths” had the unintended side effect of destroying the Speed Force, The Flash Season 7 started with Team Flash able to reestablish it, together with the extra-dimensional entity taking on the bodily form and name of Barry Allen’s deceased mother, Nora. However, the rebirth of the Speed Force led to other Forces surfacing across Central City, such as the Still Force, Strength Force and Sage Force, with the battle brewing between the Forces demonstrating Season 7’s main antagonist: The Speed Force itself.
TV Seriesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘The Flash’ Season 7, Episode 9 – “Timeless”

The Flash season 7 continues with its 9th episode, “Timeless.” In the previous episode, Frost’s (Danielle Panabaker) trial took place, which put all of Team Flash on edge. Despite Team Flash’s best efforts, Frost ultimately pleaded guilty so she would not have to take the metahuman cure. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and the Speed Force (Michelle Harrison) conducted an investigation on the other forces, which lead to a deadly encounter. In this week’s episode, Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the aftermath of the Speed Force killing Fuerza (Sara Garcia). With Barry and Iris not seeing eye-to-eye on how to handle the situation moving forward, they decide to take different approaches. Barry, with the help of Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh), plans to go back in time and prevent the Forces from ever being created. Iris and the rest of Team Citizen decide to find the Speed Force and see if they can reason with it. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamilla (Victoria Park) have an honest conversation about their future.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Flash Is Bringing Back A Key Character For Its 150th Episode, And I'm Puzzled

Several months from now, The CW’s The Flash will celebrate a new achievement: reaching 150 episodes. It will be the second Arrowverse series to reach this milestone following Arrow itself, and fans don’t have to worry about The Flash’s 150th episode coming and going without kicking things up a notch. Along with Jordan Fisher debuting as Bart Allen, a.k.a. Impulse, it’s also been confirmed that Jessica Parker Kennedy will be back as Nora West-Allen, a.k.a. XS. On the one hand, great! On the other hand, how will this happen given that Nora… well, she wasn’t in the best of shape the last time we saw her, to put it mildly.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Flash season 7, episode 10 live stream: Watch online

The Flash season 7 returns to The CW with the tenth episode of its seventh season. Here’s how you can watch “Family Matters, Part 1” online. This Tuesday, a new episode of The Flash season 7 airs on The CW. The long-running superhero series is in the midst of its latest arc and, after the latest episode catapulted that one forward, it’s back with a new installment.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Flash Review: Timeless (Season 7 Episode 9)

The universe has very few certainties. Among them are death, taxes, and Barry Allen going back in time to stop something on The Flash. On The Flash Season 7 Episode 9, “Timeless,” Barry resolves to stop the creation of the Still, Strength, and Sage Forces by going back in time to the night they were created.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Grant Gustin Reportedly Thinking Of Leaving The Flash After Season 8

The Flash is about to be hit by the loss of two of its original cast members, as both Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes have been announced to be exiting the long-running CW series after its seventh season. It’s raising questions of how long the rest of the main crew will remain aboard, especially star Grant Gustin. According to a new rumor, it’s possible that the Scarlet Speedster himself may be bowing out of Central City after one more season.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 7 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Family Matters, Part 1’

When you check out The Flash season 7 episode 10 on The CW next week, you could have a chance to dive into a super-important story. “Family Matters, Part 1” could potentially set the stage for the end of this present arc. One of the things to remember with this show is that we’re currently in an era where “graphic novels” are the packet of time rather than seasons. We think they’ve played this one out with the differences forces battling it out with Team Flash, and that is going to continue for a little while longer.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash Star Teases "Heartbreaking" Upcoming Season 7 Storyline

Last week on The Flash, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) was hit with a stunning betrayal when Speed Force Nora (Michelle Harrison) betrayed his trust and killed Alexa/Fuerza (Sara Garcia). It was a difficult and painful moment, given how close Barry has been with the Speed Force, but it sounds like the speedster -- along with the rest of the original Team Flash trio Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) -- have an even more painful story coming up. According to Panabaker, the twelfth episode of the current, seventh season will be a heartbreaker for fans.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Flash Season 7 Episode 10 Teases a Fuerza Breakout

The Flash appears to be drawing its story about the various “forces” and the humans they’ve inhabited to a conclusion. The next chapter “Family Matters, Part 1” (which airs tonight on The CW) puts the Strength Force known as “Fuerza” back in the spotlight. Of course, we first met Fuerza...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash "Family Matters, Part 1" Photos Released

Season 7 of The Flash has seen Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) deal with some unprecedented challenges, the biggest of which being the loss of his speed and its subsequent restoration. That restoration not only resurrected the Speed Force but led to the creation of new Forces -- the Still, Sage, and Strength Forces -- each of which have their own dangers. However, after a stunning betrayal by the Speed Force (Michelle Harrison), Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) discovered that they are, essentially, "parents" of the new Forces. Next week's "Family Matters, Part 1" will see Barry and Iris try to approach the Forces with that in mind, but as you can see in the photos below, it isn't going to be easy.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Danielle Panabaker Might Be Leaving The Flash After Season 7

The Flash is losing two of its original cast members. Earlier this month, it was announced that both Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes will exit the long-running CW series sometime in its ongoing seventh season. This news came with confirmation that star Grant Gustin is locked in to appear in season 8, with the rest of Team Flash still standing being in negotiations to return. But another original cast member might not be back along with the rest.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Batwoman introduces DC superhero Spoiler, but who is she?

The latest episode of the CW’s Gotham City-set Arrowverse show Batwoman introduced a major and beloved character from Batman comics in the form of Stephanie Brown (played by Morgan Kohan), otherwise known as the superhero called Spoiler. In Batwoman, Stephanie Brown hasn’t yet assumed her superhero identity, but in the comics she’s played an important role, with a particularly close connection to Batman, Robin, and Batgirl.
TV Seriessupermanhomepage.com

Video Interview with the Cast of “Superman & Lois”

EW.com has posted a new Around the Table video with “Superman & Lois” showrunner Todd Helbing and stars Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent), Jordan Elsass (Jonathan Kent), Dylan Walsh (General Sam Lane), Adam Rayner (Morgan Edge), and Wolé Parks (The Stranger/Captain Luthor) to discuss the show’s first five episodes and preview what’s to come.