First Look At Jordan Fisher As Impulse In The Flash Season 7
First Look At Jordan Fisher As Impulse In The Flash Season 7. Back in March, Jordan Fisher signed on to a recurring role on The Flash, Fisher is going to play Bart Allen, the son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen. In the comics, Bart is also known by his superhero codename: Impulse. He also inherited his family’s super-speed. Now, less than two months after he joined the cast, The CW has released the first image of Fisher as Impulse.www.superherohype.com