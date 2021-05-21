Tokyo 2020 Games will be safe for everyone, says IOC

Ostrava [Czech Republic], May 21 (ANI): American triple jumper Christian Taylor's partner, Austrian athlete Beate Schrott, has announced that Taylor has ruptured his Achiles tendon and has undergone surgery. The 30-year-old suffered the injury during competition in Ostrava. Taking to Instagram, Schrott wrote: "I spent quite some time trying to find the right words, but I am giving up. I don't have words for this situation. Christian ruptured his Achilles during the competition in Ostrava yesterday. It's heartbreaking. Really." This comes as a big blow as the Tokyo Olympics is to take place from July 23 until August 9. Taylor had won Gold at the London Olympics in 2012 as well as the Rio Olympics in 2016. The USA Track and Field team took to the official Twitter handle (USATF) to write: "He'll be back. Wishing two-time Olympic triple jump champion @Taylored2jump a speedy recovery." Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan on July 12 -- 11 days before the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In a letter released on the IOC's official website, John Coates, an IOC Vice President who heads the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, said: "The next steps on the organisational front after this Coordination Commission meeting include my arrival in Tokyo on 15 June, to join our team that is already on the ground. As of 12 July, after the arrival of President Bach, we will move to the full Games-time coordination operations." The letter was addressed to athletes, sponsors, IOC members, National Olympic Committee (NOC)s and international federations. (ANI)