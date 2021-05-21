newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo 2020 Games will be safe for everyone, says IOC

dallassun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo [Japan], May 21 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission Chair John Coates on Friday said that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be safe for everyone and the organisers are now fully in "operational delivery mode."The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 this year after getting postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

www.dallassun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Ioc#Ani#Japanese#The Japanese Government#Coordination Commission#Preparations#Athletes#Qualification#World Rankings#Australia#Operational Delivery Mode#July#President#Health Monitoring#Conduct#Distance#Safe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
PharmaceuticalsBirmingham Star

Japan Prime Minister urges to fast-track domestic vaccine

Tokyo [Japan], May 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the government on Monday to accelerate the approval process for homemade COVID-19 vaccines. "We need to consider revising the system, to approve (trials) more quickly," Suga said speaking at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting as quoted by Kyodo news.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Japan declares emergency in Tokyo ahead of Olympics as UK considers help for India

Japan has declared a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western prefectures amid fears that it will not be enough to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence before the Olympics in July.For days, experts have said semi-emergency measures have failed in the country, which has not enforced lockdowns.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson says he is looking at what he can do to help India, which is setting world records for deaths as the spread of Covid-19 overwhelms hospitals in the country.The UK government could potentially provide ventilators or therapeutics, the prime minister said. In Britain, by contrast, scientists advising the government say there...
Public Healthdallassun.com

IOC stands by Tokyo Games despite surging unpopularity, COVID cases

The International Olympic Committee expressed confidence on Wednesday that the Tokyo Games can be held safely this summer, despite growing unpopularity in Japan. "When the Games happen and the Japanese people are proud hosts of an event that will be an historic moment, I think I am very confident we will see public opinion hugely in favor of the Games," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said in an online news conference.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympic Games organisers are left embarrassed again as IOC president Thomas Bach's visit to Japan next week is postponed amid rising Covid cases and an extended state of emergency in the host city of Tokyo

Tokyo 2020 organisers faced fresh embarrassment on Monday after being forced to postpone the scheduled visit of International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach. Bach was due in Japan next week to attend a torch relay event in Hiroshima and then meet Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga. But with emergency Covid-19...
Public Healthparalympic.org

WHO expresses confidence in delivery of safe and secure Tokyo 2020 Games

The Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Health Emergencies Programme, Dr. Michael Ryan, has welcomed the strict COVID-19 countermeasures which are being put in place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer. During a media briefing at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on 7...
Public Healthshepherdgazette.com

Most At Tokyo Olympic Village To Be Vaccinated By Video games, Says IOC Chief Thomas Bach

Thomas Bach said IOC is eyeing to vaccinate over 80 percent of residents at Olympic village by the games.© AFP. At least three-quarters of athletes and team members staying at Tokyo’s Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach announced Wednesday. “At this moment, already as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games,” he said at a meeting of Olympic officials. “But our efforts do not stop there. We have good reasons to believe that this figure will be well above 80 percent,” he added, speaking at a coordination commission meeting of Olympic and Japanese officials.
Sportstucsonpost.com

Taylor ruptures Achilles tendon, undergoes surgery

Ostrava [Czech Republic], May 21 (ANI): American triple jumper Christian Taylor's partner, Austrian athlete Beate Schrott, has announced that Taylor has ruptured his Achiles tendon and has undergone surgery. The 30-year-old suffered the injury during competition in Ostrava. Taking to Instagram, Schrott wrote: "I spent quite some time trying to find the right words, but I am giving up. I don't have words for this situation. Christian ruptured his Achilles during the competition in Ostrava yesterday. It's heartbreaking. Really." This comes as a big blow as the Tokyo Olympics is to take place from July 23 until August 9. Taylor had won Gold at the London Olympics in 2012 as well as the Rio Olympics in 2016. The USA Track and Field team took to the official Twitter handle (USATF) to write: "He'll be back. Wishing two-time Olympic triple jump champion @Taylored2jump a speedy recovery." Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan on July 12 -- 11 days before the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In a letter released on the IOC's official website, John Coates, an IOC Vice President who heads the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, said: "The next steps on the organisational front after this Coordination Commission meeting include my arrival in Tokyo on 15 June, to join our team that is already on the ground. As of 12 July, after the arrival of President Bach, we will move to the full Games-time coordination operations." The letter was addressed to athletes, sponsors, IOC members, National Olympic Committee (NOC)s and international federations. (ANI)
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

IOC VP: Tokyo Olympics go ahead even if state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — The IOC vice president in charge of the postponed Tokyo Olympics said Friday the games would open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan were under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases. John Coates, speaking from Australia...