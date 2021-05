It may be six weeks late, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting; the NHL Playoffs start on Saturday! Details are skim as there are still some series that need to be confirmed, but the one certainty we have is that the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals have the honor of kicking this season’s postseason off. With 16 playoff teams known, we can make an honest assessment of which teams present the best odds for winning the Cup and effectively entering the futures market.