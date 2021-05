Recently, the 2021 NFL Draft came to an end. That, as always, immediately led to projections for next year. As several new mock drafts were dropped for the 2022 event, the 247Sports Network joined-in. Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer teamed-up to create a draft forecast for next year. The duo used Vegas odds to determine the order and included trades already determined by the league. At the end of it all, two Oklahoma players were mentioned in the piece. This includes one Sooner going number-one overall.