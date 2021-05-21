newsbreak-logo
NFL

Darren Mougey promoted by Broncos to be Paton’s right-hand man, director of player personnel

By Zach Segars
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen George Paton was hired by the Denver Broncos in the wake of John Elway’s promotion, he chose to keep the director of player personnel title — previously held by Matt Russell, who fired following Elway’s departure from the GM job — open until after the draft. Now with the draft completed, that role has finally been filled by Darren Mougey, as Paton continues to fill out his front office.

