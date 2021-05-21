Report: New AEW/WarnerMedia Agreement Not An Extension; Deal Still Ends In 2023

Reportedly, despite the increase in content and the overall positive nature of their working relationship, AEW has yet to extend its deal with WarnerMedia. According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the deal between All Elite Wrestling and WarnerMedia is still set to expire through 2023. The last contract extension signed by both parties was in January of 2020 after the immediate success of the Dynamite program on TNT.