Culture influences mask wearing

On Thursday, President Joe Biden told the country that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, calling it a “great day.” The federal government’s new policy, along with falling case counts and increasing vaccination numbers, was another sign that the crisis phase of the pandemic—in the United States at least—was drawing to a close. On the same day that Biden looked toward the pandemic’s end, a group of 18 prominent scientists looked, figuratively, in the opposite direction, toward how it all began. In a letter in Science seeking answers about the pandemic’s origins, they questioned the joint report from China and the World Health Organizations that dismissed the hypothesis that the COVID-19 virus could have spread after a lab accident in Wuhan, China. “[M]ore investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic,” they wrote. “Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable.”