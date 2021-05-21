newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Culture influences mask wearing

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 21 (ANI): Countries and US states more predisposed to collectivist behaviour have more people following mask guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Around the world and within the US, the percentage of people wearing masks...

