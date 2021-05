A post by Indian actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and called the infection that has killed thousands of people in the country a “small time flu,” has been deleted by Instagram.“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more,” she wrote. The 34-year-old actor called the virus “a small time flu which got too much press.”She faced...