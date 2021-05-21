newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pick N Roll: Grizzlies vs Warriors

By Corey Parson
nbcsportsedge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC Sports Sports Predictor now has a game for the basketball fan in mind with its new free-to-play NBA offering: "Pick n' Roll"!. Every contest, of which there will be two each week, will give you a chance to win or split a $50,000 jackpot! But that's not all. For our next contest of the NBA season, the jackpot will be DOUBLED to $100,000! Download the NBC Sports Predictor app to join the party right now.

www.nbcsportsedge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Golden State#Nbc Sports Predictor#Pointsbet#Warriors The Grizzlies#Total Points Grizzlies#Warriors Points#Margin#3 Points#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAblackchronicle.com

Jazz vs. Grizzlies playoff preview: Donovan Mitchell’s health, Ja Morant’s emergence among top storylines

NBA fans might have been clamoring for the top-seeded Utah Jazz to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, but the Memphis Grizzlies earned their way into the matchup — and we should be just as excited for it. Ja Morant is one of the most electric young players in the league, coming off a memorable performance in Friday’s elimination game, and the Grizzlies are playing some of their best basketball of the season.
NBACovers.com

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Picks: Pels Try to Reach Zion Without Zion

The New Orleans Pelicans still have a shot at making the play-in tournament—but they'll have to do so by notching a win without their two best players as they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Memphis is currently the No. 9 seed in the West and NBA betting lines...
NBAcrowdwisdom.live

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors NBA Odds and Predictions

The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies in a crucial game of the season. Both Warriors and Grizzlies have secured a spot in the play-in tournament. A win on Sunday for Warriors will cement their position in 8th place and they would likely to play against No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in play-in. If the Grizzlies were to win this Sunday, they will claim the eighth seed and the Warriors will claim the No. 9 seed.
NBAPosted by
TechRadar

Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream: how to watch NBA Play-In game online from anywhere

It's make or break time for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, in need of a victory to avoid missing out on the playoffs for the second year in a row. Standing in their way are the Memphis Grizzlies, riding high after roaring past the Spurs on Wednesday. Read on as we explain how to get a Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream and watch the NBA Play-In game online from anywhere.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grizzlies vs. Warriors betting picks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under for Sunday's battle for the No. 8 seed

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will decide the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament with a tilt at San Francisco’s Chase Center, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAtheathletic.com

The plays that propelled the Warriors to a win over the Grizzlies and the eighth seed

The Grizzlies entered the fourth quarter down 17. They needed less than half the quarter to tie it. Dillon Brooks had an and-1 layup with 6:32 left to make it 91-91. The Warriors had been counterpunched. They were turning it over once a minute. They were desperate for something to stabilize them and reroute the avalanche of Memphis momentum back in their direction.
NBAChico Enterprise-Record

Live play-in updates: Warriors vs. Grizzlies in must-win game at Chase Center

Scroll down to get insights and updates from the Warriors’ play-in tournament game Friday night against the Grizzlies. Six days after beating the Grizzlies at Chase Center, the Warriors will host them again Friday night with their season on the line. The winner of their play-in tournament game at 6:30 p.m. will advance to the playoffs to face top-seeded Utah on Sunday night. The loser will see their season come to an end.
NBABleacher Report

Blazers Clinch No. 6 Seed in 2021 NBA Playoffs; Will Face Nuggets in 1st Round

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the postseason and avoided the Western Conference play-in tournament in the process. Portland clinched its spot in the playoffs Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets. Here is a look at where the Trail Blazers stack up in the Western Conference playoff and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry seals scoring title, torches Grizzlies as Golden State Warriors take eighth spot in West

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late three-pointer as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. position in this week's Play-In Tournament. WATCH: Sunday's best plays and performances Updated season standings Blazers clinch playoff berth, Lakers vs Warriors in Play-In Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 113 Golden State Warriors By virtue of their sixt...