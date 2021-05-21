newsbreak-logo
To fully open schools, push on to vaccinate children against Covid

dallassun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 500,00 children 12 to 15 years old received Covid vaccinations after regulators cleared Pfizer inoculations for use in young people. Overall, more than 4 million youths under age 17 have been vaccinated in the United States. Also, U.S. infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci said that by the end...

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

CDC eases mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated Americans

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, saying that they no longer need to wear masks to protect against the virus. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, announced the updated guidance during a...
Kidscbs4indy.com

What does CDC’s new mask guidance mean for unvaccinated kids, parents?

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KTVI) – When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated individuals could safely take their masks off in most settings, one group that did not necessarily breathe a sigh of relief was parents of children under 12. The CDC said last week...
Public HealthNY Daily News

COVID vaccinations are ‘endgame’ to get India out of crisis

During an appearance on ABC News’ Sunday show “This Week,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said the only for India out of its COVID crisis was through vaccinations. “India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They’ve got to get their resources -- not only from within but also from without -- that’s the reason why other countries need to chip in to be able to get either supplies for the Indians to make their own vaccines or to get vaccines donated,” Fauci said.
KidsKOMO News

Vaccinations for children is 'absolutely critical,' says doctor

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The FDA is preparing to authorize the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 years old. But studies right now show that less than a third of parents would vaccinate their young teens and children. But Dr. Jen Caudle says the COVID vaccine “absolutely” is...
Public Healthwkms.org

For Now, Ky. Schools Won’t Require Students To Get The COVID Vaccine

With the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be used in children ages 12 to 15, the number of school-aged kids eligible for the vaccination has dramatically increased. Most middle and high school students can now get the shot. But that doesn’t mean Kentucky schools will require students to get the vaccine anytime soon.
KidsNPR

Pediatricians Work To Persuade Parents And Teens To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Some colleges and universities have announced that COVID vaccination will be mandatory (with some exemptions) and the FDA has authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15. While coronavirus infections are declining in the United States, vaccination rates also appear to be slowing down, so pediatricians and public health officials say they're trying to spread the word to overcome hesitancy, and get the vaccine out to people where they go to school and shop. Emily talks with NPR health correspondent Allison Aubrey about this and other topics in the pandemic news.
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

US Communities Push to Vaccinate Young Adults

FORT WASHINGTON, MARYLAND - The race to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Americans is now focusing on young adults and adolescents. They’re eligible to be vaccinated but not necessarily rushing out to get the shot. Charlene Mitchell knocks on the doors of homes in an African American...
Pharmaceuticalsb3cnewswire.com

Global Efforts to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 Undermined by Vaccine Side Effect Concerns

Insights from Sermo’s COVID-19 Real Time Barometer Survey point toward disease becoming endemic and need for more effective patient education. NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- As the rate of people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed, a new survey of physicians has revealed that doctors are working hard to combat vaccine hesitancy, even among those who have already received their first dose. More than 72% of physicians surveyed said that patients continue to voice concerns over vaccine side effects. Still, others have reported ongoing misinformation discouraging people from getting vaccines. In addition, close to 30% of physicians reported encountering patients who have skipped their second dose due to unpleasant side effects of the first dose, or concerns over side effects.