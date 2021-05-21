To fully open schools, push on to vaccinate children against Covid

Insights from Sermo’s COVID-19 Real Time Barometer Survey point toward disease becoming endemic and need for more effective patient education. NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- As the rate of people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed, a new survey of physicians has revealed that doctors are working hard to combat vaccine hesitancy, even among those who have already received their first dose. More than 72% of physicians surveyed said that patients continue to voice concerns over vaccine side effects. Still, others have reported ongoing misinformation discouraging people from getting vaccines. In addition, close to 30% of physicians reported encountering patients who have skipped their second dose due to unpleasant side effects of the first dose, or concerns over side effects.