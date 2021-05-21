2022 Toyota Tundra, 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, 2021 Acura TLX Type S: The Week In Reverse
The 2022 Toyota Tundra was teased, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning broke cover, and we drove the 2021 Acura TLX Type S. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2022 Toyota Tundra was teased, and it looks large. The dark, shadowy image released by Toyota shows a front end with LED lighting and amber marker lights. Either the new Tundra's going to be really wide—requiring extra marker lights—or the automaker's making it look tougher than it is with some aftermarket design elements straight from the factory.www.motorauthority.com