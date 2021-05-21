2022 Toyota Tundra, 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, 2021 Acura TLX Type S: The Week In Reverse

Finally, we really get to test the 2021 Acura TLX Type S. It’s been months in the making, but finally we at TFL get our first crack at the revived Type S nameplate. Packing 355 horsepower from its turbo V6, standard all-wheel drive and Brembo brakes, this sharper and faster TLX should be a solid alternative to the likes of BMW’s M340i, Audi’s S4, and the Mercedes-AMG C43. But to really find out, we need to give Acura’s newest hot sedan a proper shakedown. In this video, none other than former Top Gear USA Stig, pro racing driver and presenter Paul Gerrard takes the TLX Type S out onto the track at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and on the road to test its mettle.