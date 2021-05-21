Highway patrol investigates deputy-involved shooting in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it is investigating a shooting involving a Miller County deputy.

According to a tweet from Troop F , the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home near St. Anthony. Two deputies responded to the home to investigate a report of domestic assault.

Troopers said deputies were trying to detain a 35-year-old man. The man reportedly got a rifle and approached the deputies with the gun. A deputy fired his gun and hit the man.

According to the highway patrol, deputies gave the man medical aid until EMS arrived at the scene. A helicopter flew the man to a local hospital.

The patrol said it is investigating at the request of the Miller County Sheriff's Office. It will turn reports and evidence over to the Miller County prosecutor once the investigation is done.

