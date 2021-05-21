Holding everyone responsible for Florida’s Piney Point disaster | Editorial
The environmental crisis at the old Piney Point fertilizer plant didn’t originate overnight, and blame doesn’t fall only on the land’s private owner, HRK Holdings. That’s why it is good that a coalition of environmental groups announced its intention to sue state and local agencies in addition to the company for the pollution that poured into Tampa Bay. This is an opportunity to hold all parties responsible and to ensure the site closes permanently.www.sun-sentinel.com