PORTERDALE — A rezoning request for 270 acres of The Oaks golf course property has been filed with the Porterdale Planning and Zoning Department. The request seeks to rezone the property in order to redevelop the golf course to include a commercial node at the intersection of Brown Bridge and Crowell roads, develop a residential community, and convert nine holes of the existing golf course to a par three course. According to the application, the residential component will include 142 single-family lots, 190 townhome units and 360 apartment units.