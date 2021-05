C J Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. C J Advisory Inc. owned 0.81% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).