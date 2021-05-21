‘A true hero’: Biden awards Medal of Honor to 94-year-old Korean War veteran
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Wednesday to a retired colonel for acts of bravery during the Korean War. Biden bestowed the nation's most prestigious military honor on retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., who held Hill 205, a strategic position near Unsan, over two days in November 1950 while fighting off numerous attacks during the battle in which he endured multiple wounds.www.fox26houston.com