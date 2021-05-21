newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Biden awards first Medal of Honor to Puckett, Korean War vet and ‘true American hero’

By ORDER REPRINT
Macon Telegraph
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Friday to retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., a veteran of the Korean War and a Columbus resident. Puckett, 94, intentionally ran across open enemy lines and drew machine gun fire to allow Rangers in his company to maneuver for attack, Biden said in recognizing Puckett, who survived a series of heavy enemy assaults.

www.macon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Lee Greenwood
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Medal Of Honor#War Veterans#American#Rangers#Chinese#South Korean#Defense#White House#Honor Ceremony#Col Puckett#Col Ralph Puckett#President Joe Biden#Awards#Valor#Republican Rep#Attack#Columbus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Militarydefensemedianetwork.com

Battlefield Medicine in the Korean War

Though the Korean War came to be regarded as a failure by many because of its unsettled conclusion, in one area it was an unreserved success: the care and treatment of wounded soldiers. In World War II, the fatality rate for seriously wounded soldiers was 4.5 percent. In the Korean War, that number was cut almost in half, to 2.5 percent. That success is attributed to the combination of the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, or MASH unit, and the aeromedical evacuation system – the casualty evacuation (casevac) and medical evacuation (medevac) helicopter. Both had been developed and used to a limited extent prior to 1950, but it was in the Korean War that both – particularly the helicopter – came into their own, and as Army Maj. William G. Howard wrote, “fundamentally changed the Army’s medical-evacuation doctrine.” Helicopter medevacs transported more than 20,000 casualties during the war. One pilot, 1st Lt. Joseph L. Bowler, set a record of 824 medical evacuations over a 10-month period. Another example tellingly highlights the impact of the helicopter. The Eighth Army surgeon estimated that of the 750 critically wounded soldiers evacuated on Feb. 20, 1951, half would have died if only ground transportation had been used.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Biden 'Restoring the Soul' of America - South Korean President

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered praise for U.S. President Joe Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery on Friday before the two leaders meet during his visit to Washington. "My congratulations on how the Biden-Harris administration is building back better with the world's most...
Worldlowyinstitute.org

Biden’s North Korea review is a diplomatic victory for Moon Jae-in

US President Joe Biden will later this month hold his first face-to-face meeting as president with his South Korean counterpart, President Moon Jae-in. In the lead-up to the 21 May meeting, the United States has announced the preliminary results of its North Korea policy review. Although lacking in specifics, the review made clear the Biden administration would commit to “a more calibrated, practical, measured approach” towards North Korea, one that seeks progress towards denuclearisation through diplomacy. Gone are the days of “fire and fury” or even the more gently named “strategic patience”.
MilitaryFOX 40 News WICZ TV

94-Year-old gets Medal of Honor 70 years after Korean War heroism

Ralph Puckett Jr. -- a United States Army Ranger who led the defense against six Chinese assaults on a frozen hill in the Korean War -- was presented with America's highest military award, the Medal of Honor, by President Joe Biden on Friday. Biden said that Puckett's initial reaction to...
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Medal of Honor Monday: Navy Corpsman William Halyburton Jr.

Actions worthy of the Medal of Honor don’t always come from a compilation of courageous deeds; they can happen in the shortest window of time. That was likely the case for Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class William Halyburton Jr., a corpsman who died on his first day in combat toward the end of World War II.
Baltic, OHtimes-gazette.com

Headstone dedicated in honor of Civil War veteran brothers

BALTIC A familiar phrase regarding U.S. military personnel killed or wounded in action is "all gave some, some gave all" is especially true for the Miller family of Baltic. The family lost two of three brothers, Tobias Miller and Stephen Miller, in the second battle of Fort Wagner in South Carolina, July 18, 1863, during the American Civil War.
MilitaryPosted by
Outsider.com

Korean War Veteran Honored With Medal of Honor for His Acts of Service 70 Years Later

The Medal of Honor is the highest honor a military serviceman can receive. A Korean War veteran earned the high honor for acts of bravery he formed nearly 70 years ago. In a ceremony on May 21, President Joe Biden awarded retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett the Medal of Honor for his service during the Korean War. Puckett nearly sacrificed his life to protect his fellow soldiers during a firefight. South Korean President Moon Jae-in also attended the event, the first time a foreign leader was involved in the ceremony. According to NBC, Jae-in called Puckett a “true hero of the Korean War.”
MilitaryWSET

Why this 94-year-old Korean War vet just got a Medal of Honor for acts of bravery in 1950

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor Friday to a retired colonel for acts of bravery during the Korean War. Biden bestowed the nation's most prestigious military honor on retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., who held Hill 205, a strategic position near Unsan, over two days in November 1950 while fighting off numerous attacks during the battle in which he endured multiple wounds.
Militarydefense.gov

Biden Awards Medal of Honor to Retired Ranger for Actions on Hill 205

President Joe Biden presented the nation's highest military honor to retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., today, for his actions as a first lieutenant and the Eighth Army Ranger Company commander during the Korean conflict Nov. 25-26, 1950. It has been seven decades since the Battle on Hill 205, where Puckett...
Militarykfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Receives The Medal Of Honor

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Korean War Veteran, retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. When Ralph was a 1st Lieutenant, he distinguished himself by acts of gallantry above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Commander, 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during the period of November 25, and 26, 1950, in Korea. He served as courageous example and showed extraordinary leadership in battle during a daylight attack on an enemy hill, as he intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire. This allowed the Army Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and seize the hill. This is all according to a statement from the White House where Ralph was yesterday, along side President Biden and President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, as he received the Medal of Honor. Congratulations Ralph and THANK YOU for your service.
Militaryfortgordonnews.com

World War II Veterans to receive Purple Hearts

WASHINGTON — A pair of World War II Veterans have recently been approved by the acting Army secretary to receive Purple Hearts over 76 years after being wounded during the Battle of Normandy. Because of racial inequalities, both Johnnie Jones, a 101-year-old former warrant officer, and Ozzie Fletcher, a 99-year-old...
MilitaryPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]