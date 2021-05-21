newsbreak-logo
David Lowery, Apichatpong Weerasethakul & More Directing Segments Of NEON’s Upcoming Pandemic-Inspired Film

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
Cover picture for the articleThere have been a surprising number of pandemic films that have been released over the last year. In a world where people were on lockdown with very little to do outside of their homes, it seems as if some filmmakers have been able to use that time to still create films. Whether that’s the various short films from folks like David F. Sandberg, Spike Lee, amongst others or fully-produced features like Shudder’s surprisingly great “Host” or the dreadful, Michael Bay-produced thriller, “Songbird.” And over at NEON, the studio decided to go a different route with the studio’s upcoming feature, “The Year of the Everlasting Storm.”

