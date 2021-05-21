Catbells' "Fade- Rainy Day Demo" is melancholic magic
Singer/songwriter Catbells has unveiled her cryptic and introspective single entitled "Fade- Rainy Day Demo". The new track takes lyrical influence from her deep-seated and profound emotions centered around a personal heartbreak and sonically takes influence from the nostalgia felt from growing up in the wilderness of New England. "Fade- Rainy Day Demo" paints a cinematic landscape through vast layered and hazy soundscapes coupled with Catbells' pastel-dipped vocals. Channeling artists such as Mazzy Star, Nico, and Donovan, Catbells draws on a myriad of influences to create a timeless yet distinctive sound.earmilk.com