‘Drunk Bus’ Almost Overcomes Its College Comedy Clichés But Its Wheels Are Just Too Stuck In The Past [Review]
“Inspired by real shit,” (as the opening title cards inform us) the new late-night, college comedy “Drunk Bus” always feels a bit stuck in the past – the 2006 set movie being indebted to the 2000s Judd Apatow-era flicks with an indie film spin akin to “Adventureland” or “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist.” Meaning, yes, it inevitably has its share of drunken barf jokes and fratty ass-wipes. The parts that make up its storytelling engine might be obvious to any seasoned moviegoer, but they are blatantly honest as well; honest in a way that takes too many young men too long to realize is part of growing up and living an actual life beyond trying to get laid.theplaylist.net