newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Drunk Bus’ Almost Overcomes Its College Comedy Clichés But Its Wheels Are Just Too Stuck In The Past [Review]

By Andrew Bundy
theplaylist.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Inspired by real shit,” (as the opening title cards inform us) the new late-night, college comedy “Drunk Bus” always feels a bit stuck in the past – the 2006 set movie being indebted to the 2000s Judd Apatow-era flicks with an indie film spin akin to “Adventureland” or “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist.” Meaning, yes, it inevitably has its share of drunken barf jokes and fratty ass-wipes. The parts that make up its storytelling engine might be obvious to any seasoned moviegoer, but they are blatantly honest as well; honest in a way that takes too many young men too long to realize is part of growing up and living an actual life beyond trying to get laid.

theplaylist.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Tahan
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Kara Hayward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Bus#Comedy#Clich#Comedies#The Wheels On The Bus#Strange Things#School Bus#Real Things#Storytelling#Nick Norah#Campus Loop#Romanian#Samoan#Pineapple Tangaroa#Nick Norah#Wheels#Drunken Barf Jokes#Real Shit#Boogie Nights#Crap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesnaijaonpoint.com

Watch [Movie] Drunk Bus (2020) – Hollywood Movie | Mp4 Download

Mp4 Download Drunk Bus (2020) 720p 480p , Drunk Bus (2020) , x265 x264 , torrent , HD bluray popcorn, magnet Drunk Bus (2020) mkv Download. A directionless, young campus bus driver and a punk rock Samoan security guard named Pineapple form an unlikely kinship as they navigate the unpredictable late shift shit show known as the “drunk bus.” Together, they break out of their endless loop and into a world of uncertainty, excitement and incredibly poor decision-making.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Houston

Young cast hits the mark in funny college-set film Drunk Bus

Movies about young people doing crazy things while at college have a long history, from Animal House to Revenge of the Nerds to Old School to Neighbors. As that list of four attests, fraternities (and sometimes sororities) are often the focus of such films, something that can still be funny, but can wind up feeling redundant. The new film Drunk Bus goes in a different direction, much to its benefit.
Kent, OHDecider

‘Drunk Bus’

After his girlfriend moves to NYC for work, listless Michael (Charlie Tahan) remains in Kent, Ohio after his recent graduation driving the “drunk bus,” the late-night campus bus service that caters to inebriated students and local weirdos. After one chaotic and harrowing night, his manager, Fred (voiced by Will Forte), assigns Pineapple (playing himself), a wise 300-pound punk rock Samoan, as Michael’s security detail. As the two embark on their nightly odyssey, Pineapple urges Michael to break free of his dead-end routine and truly start living before he’s stuck in Ohio forever. Directed by Ghost+Cow duo John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke, this unconventional and offbeat coming of age dramedy feels authentic at every turn, no matter what bumps in the road our unlikely heroes encounter. Also featuring strong supporting turns from Kara Hayward, Tonatiuh, Zach Cherry and comedian Dave Hill, Drunk Bus delivers a fun ride for movie fans everywhere.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

Silo REVIEW – A Thriller That Loses Its Spark

Thrillers don’t necessarily need action and speed to get our hearts racing. Sometimes, all it takes is an unfortunate circumstance to capture our attention — just like in real life. Marshall Josh Burnette’s Silo is a reminder of the dangers of grain entrapments, which happen pretty frequently. The film mentions...
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“Spring Blossom” – Blooming [MOVIE REVIEW]

A surprising new talent has suddenly appeared. Like Venus emerging from the sea, Suzanne Lindon, age 20, has jumped to the front of the line with her first film, “Spring Blossom” which she wrote, directed, and starred in. It’s not that the film is flawless or will enter the canon of storytelling but this very young woman has taken the “coming of age” trope and found a new, and interesting angle.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Army of the Dead’ review: Its snark is worse than its bite

Army of the Dead is fine enough and delivers on its promise. Whether that makes Zack Snyder’s latest project a good movie, though, is certainly up for debate. If anyone planning to go to either the theater or stream the film on May 21 has little expectations walking in then, they’ll likely be satisfied with Snyder’s gorefest. However, there comes the point where it is just too long of an experience. Perhaps this is the downside of working for a company that gives artists carte-blanche.
TV SeriesTime Out Global

'Monsters, Inc.' is getting its own workplace comedy on Disney+

Despite the desperate pleas of the internet, Mike Wazowski and James Sullivan have no current plans to be whisked away on a cat bus to the land of Studio Ghibli. But the stars of Pixar's Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University are set to hit the small screen in their own expanded universe with the Disney+ debut of Monsters at Work this summer.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“RK/RKAY” – Is AOK [MOVIE REVIEW]

“RK/RKAY” by writer/director Rajat Kapoor is a self-referential movie about film that stars…Rajat Kapoor. RK (played not coincidentally by Rajat Kapoor) is in the final editing stages of his latest film which he wrote, directed, and starred in. As one of his crew comments, “Your last film was s**t. This one wasn’t that bad.” It hasn’t been an easy shoot. His female lead and the love interest of RK’s character Mahboob can’t remember her lines even when they are fed to her. The villain of the piece Ranvir has been told to improvise his own dialogue, and even RK’s own performance lacks depth. RK’s producer, the very obsequious Goel Shab, is very unhappy with the ending of the film where Mahboob dies. You can’t kill the hero, he insists. It’s depressing and audiences won’t like it. RK is intransigent and refuses to listen.
Moviesthathashtagshow.com

[Review] “Finding You” – Coming Of Age Cinematic Escape

Finding You is an inspirational romantic film about finding the strength to be true to yourself. It is the story of an aspiring violinist Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid) who travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family, she encounters a movie star who is keeping it low-key, Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), while in town to film his next film. A romance sparks between the unlikely pair but the forces surrounding Beckett’s stardom threaten to keep them apart.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“New Deal for Artists” – A good one at that [MOVIE REVIEW]

On the 40th anniversary of its original broadcast on German television and PBS, “New Deal for Artists,” written and directed by Wieland Schulz-Keil. is being rereleased in a new digitally remastered version. Studs Terkel himself, in classic finger-wagging mode, opens this Orson Welles-narrated film exhorting the viewer to absorb the information presented. You will be blown away by the sights, sounds, and information. Education was never this fun.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Mayans MC’ Season 3 Postmortem: The Series Reinvents Itself & Matures By Ditching Its ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Baggage [The Playlist Podcast]

When it began its run a few years ago, “Mayans MC” was “Sons of Anarchy” with a Latino flair. Sure, the cast was all new and the story didn’t pick up where ‘Sons’ left off, but with Kurt Sutter at the helm, “Mayans MC” felt like “Sons 2.0.” Well, with Sutter gone and Elgin James the sole showrunner, the FX drama isn’t just moving further away from its ‘Sons’ past, but it’s actually much, much better because of it.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Matthias Puech – A Geography of Absence [NAHAL Recordings]

I’m glad to have the opportunity to hear this before it drops on 6/18/2021 because, in short, it’s really good and I feel it should be on more people’s radars so they can enjoy the entire album once it releases. Per his PR kit, Matthias seems to be no stranger to computer-generated music, being a researcher in theoretical computer science and an engineer at GRM. That being said, A Geography of Absence is not all about the bits and bytes of computer music. He skillfully uses environmental field recordings to layer over (or under) the more synthetic drones he spins up.
TV & Videosthathashtagshow.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3 – “Replacements” [Review]

*WARNING* THIS REVIEW CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH EPISODE THREE “REPLACEMENTS”. This week gave us the third episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Replacements”. While we were not spoiled with two episodes this week, “Replacements” made up for that by not only giving us more insight on the early building stages of the new Empire, It also took some notes from some of the old The Clone Wars episodes and gave us a very dark look on things to come.
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

Kip Moore Captains a Carefree, Colorful Party Bus in His Quirky ‘Good Life’ Video [Watch]

Kip Moore plays the part of good-timing bus driver for a collection of happy-go-lucky eccentrics in the music video for his new single, "Good Life." The singer's return to the road for the first time in over a year — ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — is cause for celebration, and in "Good Life"'s music video, he makes a point of highlighting the euphoric power of human connection. Whether that comes in the form of an in-person country concert or a crowded bus full of partying strangers, that togetherness is something that both Moore and his fans have missed since quarantine took effect.
MusicCosmopolitan

Um...Wonho's Shower Singing Is Next Level

Ready to fall into a literal trance? Press play on this new episode of Singing in the Shower. The K-pop singer Wonho joined us from his hella serene-looking tub to absolutely *serenade.* From this moment forward I believe this is should be the go-to setting for all of his live shows. Lemme draft up that petition real quick.
Designhomesthetics.net

83 Best Watercolor Painting Ideas [Reviewed]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases. Watercolors are a simple yet challenging medium to work on. Practicing various painting techniques with watercolors can help you master it. Artists are generally thought...