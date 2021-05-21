‘Sound Of Violence’ Is A Gory Mess That Never Hits The Emotional High Note [Review]
How fitting is it that Alex Noyer’s splatter-deafness movie, “Sound of Violence,” comes to us just a week after the release of “Spiral,” the latest chapter in the big bloody book of “Saw?” The two are kindred spirits, or more like first cousins, in improbable grisly violence, where the enterprising slasher ceremoniously slays their victims with immoderately complicated Rube Goldberg machines. Depending on what end of “Spiral’s” reception you’re on, this will either sound tempting or repulsing. “Sound of Violence” is so of a piece with the grimy bread-and-butter extravagance of the “Saw” movies that enjoying the latter increases your likelihood of enjoying the former.theplaylist.net