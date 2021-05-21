‘Sound Of Violence’ Is A Gory Mess That Never Hits The Emotional High Note [Review]

From 2008 to 2010, HBO’s award-winning “In Treatment” was one of the most acclaimed dramas on television, launching the careers of Mia Wasikowska, Allison Pill, and Dane DeHaan, among others. Based on the Israeli show “BeTipul,” the show unfolded in real-time through revealing half-hour sessions between patient and therapist, played by Gabriel Byrne. A decade after the show went off the air, HBO unexpectedly announced it would belatedly return in 2021 with a new doctor and new patients. Still, largely the same structure and subject, once again analyzing how therapists and those who see them affect each other. The original series felt incredibly vulnerable and true, finding emotion through its empathetic portrayal of issues like mental illness, divorce, cancer, panic attacks, abortion, and much more. The reboot lacks some of the truth of the original three seasons, disappointingly feeling overwritten instead of true more than often than it did a decade ago. A phenomenal performance from a future star makes one of the sessions worth watching on its own, but both the patients and the doctor here too often sound like TV writers instead of real people. It’s nice to have “In Treatment” back on the TV landscape, but it needs a few more sessions in the writer’s room before a potential fifth season to find its voice again.