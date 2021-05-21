newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Auto-Enrollment Retirement Savings Bill Gets New Life in Senate

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) reintroduced legislation Friday that would reward businesses for automatically enrolling retirement plan participants and carve out legal protections for them when they do. The Retirement Security and Savings Act would allow employers to easily enroll all their employees and offer matching...

Related
Congress & Courts
TheStreet

T. Rowe Price Issues Statement On Cardin-Portman Retirement Savings Legislation Introduced In The Senate

May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We commend Senators Cardin and Portman for reintroducing their bipartisan retirement savings bill, which includes many common-sense changes to current law that improve individuals' ability to save for retirement," said George Riedel, head of U.S. Intermediaries at T. Rowe Price. Among many other things, the bill encourages employers to adopt automatic contribution plans, simplifies disclosures, permits older workers to save more and stay invested longer, and allows individuals saving through large 403(b) plans to enjoy the same lower costs that participants in larger 401(k) plans enjoy through the use of collective trusts. "For the benefit of the millions of Americans who save and invest for their retirement, we urge the U.S. Senate to pass this bill and then work with members of the House of Representatives to agree on comprehensive bipartisan retirement savings legislation that can swiftly pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law." Mr. Riedel added, "Part of those discussions necessarily will focus on ways to offset the revenue impact of some of these reforms. We look forward to a final bill that strikes a healthy balance between budgetary concerns and the interests of retirement savers."
Congress & Courtsnapa-net.org

Portman, Cardin Reintroduce Sweeping Retirement Reform Bill

Like the previous version introduced in the last session of Congress, the 163-page bill includes more than 50 provisions designed to strengthen Americans’ retirement security by addressing four major opportunities in the existing retirement system:. allowing people who have saved too little to set more aside for their retirement;. helping...
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Carper, Capito, Cardin, and Cramer Announce Bipartisan Surface Transportation Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW); Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va), the Committee’s Ranking Member; Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chairman of the EPW Subcommittee on Transportation Infrastructure; and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), the Subcommittee’s Ranking Member, today announced the release of a bipartisan surface transportation reauthorization bill that will be marked up by the EPW Committee on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Plan would give New Yorkers another way to save for retirement

ALBANY – Supporters of an automatic, portable retirement savings plan administered by the state are hoping that long-sought goal becomes reality this year. And while it’s been proposed in the past, the latest plan, which was already approved by the Assembly, includes an opt-out component that could overcome previous objections.
Congress & Courtsai-cio.com

Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Increase Retirement Plan Participation

Three US senators have introduced legislation they say would make improvements to existing laws to help more organizations and small businesses participate in retirement plans, including multiple employer plans (MEPs) and pooled employer plans (PEPs). Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire; and James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, say the Improving...
Congress & CourtsStreetInsider.com

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Statement On Cardin-Portman Retirement Savings Legislation Introduced In The Senate

Congress & Courtsstatescoop.com

Senators reintroduce bill funding state digital services

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. (Greg Nash / Pool / AFP via Getty Images) A pair of U.S. senators on Thursday introduced an updated version of legislation that would fund digital service and government modernization programs for state and local governments. The State and Local Digital Services Act, sponsored by Democratic...
Congress & Courtsnutraingredients-usa.com

Senate bill would allow savings plans, federal benefits to be used to buy supplements

A US Senate bill introduced this week would allow federal health benefits funds and tax advantaged savings plans to be used to pay for dietary supplements. The bill, denoted at S. 1654 and introduced by Sen. Ken Cramer, R-ND, would expand the use of funds in health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA) to cover dietary supplements. It was also allow funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) programs to be used for this purpose as well.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Senators Warren & Daines Re-Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Upgrade America’s Retirement Saving System

WASHINGTON DC – United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) reintroduced the bipartisan Retirement Savings Lost and Found Act of 2021 to modernize the retirement system to protect Americans’ savings by creating a national, online “lost and found” for Americans to track their retirement accounts as they move between jobs.
Congress & Courtsspacepolicyonline.com

SpaceX HLS Contract Gets Protection in Revised Senate Bill

The Senate will take up the United States Innovation and Competition Act today. It incorporates the 2021 NASA Authorization Act approved by the Senate Commerce Committee last week, but one of the most controversial provisions was modified and now provides a level of protection for the contract awarded to SpaceX for the Artemis program’s Human Landing System (HLS). It also extends the deadline for NASA to comply with a requirement that it choose a second HLS contractor.
EconomyPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Senators Look At Ways To Make Retirement Saving Easier

Pooled employer plans, plan portability and automatic enrollment in employer retirement plans were cited as three ways to make it easier for Americans to save more money for retirement as the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee held a hearing on “Retirement Security: Building a Better Future” Thursday. Lori...