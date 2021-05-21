newsbreak-logo
Sterling Bancorp eyes private credit market with latest fintech deal

By Jon Prior
American Banker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile its deal to merge with Webster Financial is being finalized, the $29.9 billion-asset Sterling Bancorp has been far from idle. The Pearl River, New York-based company has made a series of recent moves with fintech companies big and small that are aimed at broadening its reach. The latest deal, announced this week, is a capital investment in Finitive, a digital private credit marketplace that links business borrowers with institutional investors and lenders.

