Ripley County, IN

RCCF accepting Brelage Nursing Scholarship applications

By Kevin Green
Greensburg Daily News
Greensburg Daily News
 1 day ago

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Doris A. Brelage Nursing Scholarship. In 2008, the Batesville community lost a dedicated member, Doris A. Brelage, through an accidental death. As a Registered Nurse and EMS member, she spent 37 years at Margaret Mary Health in...

