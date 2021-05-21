RCCF accepting Brelage Nursing Scholarship applications

Batesville, IN — Ripley Youth Outreach is accepting applications for the $10,000 Change Ripley County Grant, and applications are due June 1st by 11:59 PM. The goal of the Change Ripley County Grant is to provide individuals between the ages of 13 and 23 with the financial resources needed to enact the change that they want to see in their community. Eligibility requirements can be found at https://rccfonline.org/grants/what-to-know-before-applying/. The Change Ripley County Grant is only available once every two years. To apply, visit the Ripley County Community Foundation’s website at www.rccfonline.org/grants/applications/. To learn additional information, please contact the Ripley County Community Foundation by calling (812) 933-1098, emailing astreator@rccfonline.org, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, Indiana.