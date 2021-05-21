newsbreak-logo
COVID-19 deaths likely two to three times higher than official records, WHO says

COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCVWf_0a7BUE9i00
(John Moore/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

Global deaths from COVID-19 are likely two to three times higher than countries have officially recorded, the World Health Organization said Friday.

About six to eight million people may have now died from COVID-19 since the pandemic first began, compared to the official 3.4 million deaths recorded by countries, said Dr. Samira Asma, assistant director of the WHO’s data division.

The global agency estimates that at least three million people may have died from the virus in 2020, compared with 1.8 million recorded in official data.

According to the WHO, COVID-19 excess mortality estimates range from 1.3 million to 1.5 million in the Americas, about 60% more than the reported 860,000 coronavirus deaths. The organization also calculates that 1.1 million to 1.3 million people in 53 European countries died from COVID-19 in 2020, roughly double the number recorded in official data.

The organization based its assessment on a statistical model that evaluates the excess deaths attributable to the virus. It involved taking the total number of officially recorded deaths and then subtracting the number of expected deaths based on previous mortality trends if the pandemic had not occurred.

The huge discrepancy between WHO’s estimates and official data is likely due to countries underreporting cases and death tolls. According to the WHO, many countries still lack civil registration and statistics systems to provide accurate data on births, deaths and causes of death.

The WHO evaluated that the total global excess deaths attributable to COVID-19 in 2020, both directly and indirectly, amount to at least 3 million.

