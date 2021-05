Mothers Day is Sunday and while some of us know our mother's really well there are some people that have no idea what to get their mom's for Mothers Day. If that's the case the safe move is to get her flowers right? The question becomes what kind of flowers? Are roses the move or is that more of a romantic Valentines day approach? The good news here is that a recent survey of 700 moms across the U.S. about what they want most for Mother’s Day in terms of flowers, gifts, and experiences was just done and this provides insight for all of us that basically have no clue where to start.