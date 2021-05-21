newsbreak-logo
Carrie Underwood Adds 6 Shows To Vegas Residency

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
wkml.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood has added six shows to her Vegas residency due to extraordinary pre-sale ticket demand. The six new dates, along with previously announced December 2021 dates, will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST. The six additional show dates going on sale...

