Who Owns the Mystery Dogecoin Whale Address? Robinhood's CEO Dismisses Speculation
Dogecoin has been the talk of the cryptocurrency town for months on end and in recent times, crypto enthusiasts have been discussing the largest holder in the Dogecoin economy. An address with 36.7 billion dogecoin has recently amassed 797 DOGE this week and 3,755 coins during the last month. Crypto speculators think this wallet is a massive whale, while others have assumed it’s Elon Musk or the trading platform Robinhood’s dogecoin cold storage.news.bitcoin.com