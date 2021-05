There are various options for visitors and locals. Philadelphia – Where do I go for the tastiest and best Philly cheesesteak in Philadelphia? Ask this question to a local and you will be given so many options. The truth is that cheesesteak is one of the most loved foods in Philadelphia. When Henry Olivieri and Pat invented a cheesesteak sandwich in the 1930s, they didn’t know how famous it would become. Today, almost every restaurant and food point serves Philly cheesesteak, and the best part is that they don’t compromise on the quality and taste. This means the selection is going to be difficult. You don’t have to worry because I have compiled a list of the top food centers or restaurants where you can go and enjoy Philly cheesesteak alone or with your family and friends.