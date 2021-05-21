Don’t Ditch Your Mask. Fledglings Take Flight. Cabrillo College Celebrates Historic Class.

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to KAZU's weekly news roundup for 5/21/21. Here you'll find the top local stories of the week and a few national stories from NPR. Masks are here to stay in California until mid-June, despite the CDC’s latest guidance on face coverings. The state’s decision is supported by health officers across the greater Bay Area. “The next month is our chance to further increase vaccination rates,” Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said. “Wear your mask now, so we can get to June 15 together.” That date is when the state plans to fully reopen the economy. So for now, Californians must continue wearing masks indoors, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated. More details on the guidelines can be found here.

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
UC Santa Cruz undergrads provide books to kids with incarcerated family member

SANTA CRUZ – A UC Santa Cruz junior has led the charge in the effort to provide books for children in criminal legal system-impacted families. The Walls to Bridges Book Project is a program that helps incarcerated parents give the gift of reading to their children from inside prison walls. The program was started by Walls to Bridges, a program that aims to bridge communication between incarcerated parents and their children.
The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Monterey Bay Aquarium Reopen means more business for Cannery Row

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium is a well-known main attraction in Monterey. Reeling people in from all over the world is a benefit for surrounding businesses on Cannery Row. Now that the aquarium has opened back up, businesses are hopeful that it’ll help with the economic bounce back.
Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
Unified Command responds to container ship fire off the coast of Monterey

The motor vessel NYK Delphinus contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at 4:54 a.m., reporting an engine fire aboard the ship approximately 50 miles west of Monterey, Calif., May 14, 2021. A Unified Command consisting of the Coast Guard, the State of California, and Resolve Marine are responding to the fire. (Coast Guard courtesy video)
Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...