Don’t Ditch Your Mask. Fledglings Take Flight. Cabrillo College Celebrates Historic Class.

Welcome to KAZU's weekly news roundup for 5/21/21. Here you'll find the top local stories of the week and a few national stories from NPR. Masks are here to stay in California until mid-June, despite the CDC’s latest guidance on face coverings. The state’s decision is supported by health officers across the greater Bay Area. “The next month is our chance to further increase vaccination rates,” Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said. “Wear your mask now, so we can get to June 15 together.” That date is when the state plans to fully reopen the economy. So for now, Californians must continue wearing masks indoors, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated. More details on the guidelines can be found here.