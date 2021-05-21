COVID-19 Vaccination Rates In Black Communities Fall Below National Average

Through the persistent efforts of community organizers, health officials and lawmakers, more Americans are being vaccinated each and every day. While vaccination rates continue to rise across the country, Black Americans are still receiving the vaccine at far lower levels than other groups. According to Kaiser Health, Black Americans are vaccinated at a rate that is 11% less than their white neighbors and 7% less than their Latinx counterparts. While hesitancy and skepticism are often listed as the reason for this disparity, it may not be that simple.