Watch Strongman Odd Haugen Deadlift a 451-Pound Raw Triple At Age 71

The upcoming grudge match between strongman rivals Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson continues to take shape. MTK Global is serving as the boxing advisors for the event, which is set to take place in the USA in September. First however, Dubai residents have the chance to see an exhibition bout between Bjornsson and Simon Vallily on Friday. The May 28th exhibition is being held at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, and sees World’s Strongest Man winner Thor face former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vallily, as Thor continues his preparations for his grudge match with strongman rival Eddie Hall later this year. As for the September show, it will feature a showdown between CrossFit rivals Josh Bridges and Jacob Heppner, with female boxer Avril Mathie (5-0-1, 3 KOs) lilkely to be part of the card,