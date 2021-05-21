newsbreak-logo
Watch Strongman Odd Haugen Deadlift a 451-Pound Raw Triple At Age 71

By Phil Blechman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrongman Odd Haugen is considered a legend in the strength sports world. He is the President of Mas Wrestling USA — the strength sport where two athletes fight over a stick — and holds the current Thomas Inch Dumbbell world record — he lifted the 172-pound dumbbell with a coke-can-thick handle with one arm 63 times in 10 minutes at 66 years of age at the 2016 Rogue Record Breakers event. Nowadays, he trains with 2019 World’s Strongest Man champion Martins Licis at his Wreck-It Gym in El Segundo, CA.

