Everything Isn’t Always As It Seems: Navigating Invisible Illness
More than a year into this pandemic, we’ve all learned at least one thing: just because someone appears healthy does not mean that they are. Millions of people are dealing with invisible illnesses — things that cannot be seen by others but impact how they navigate life. Invisible illness can affect many aspects of life, from making friendships to holding down jobs. But many are making it work while fighting stigma and isolation.www.wunc.org