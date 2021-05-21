KCBD Weather at Noon - 5/21/2020

View more in
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX|Posted byLubbock News Alert
COVID-19 vaccine: Lubbock sites that have it on hand
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lubbock: 1. 112 N University Ave 806-763-5908; 2. 2316 34th St (806) 795-4353; 3. 3402 Slide Rd (806) 797-8840; 4. 3402 50th St (806) 797-4444; 5. 5208 98th St (806) 794-1024; 6. 6420 19th St (806) 797-3877; 7. 3801 19th St (806) 796-2339; 8. 1401 University Ave (806) 744-1618; 9. 6064 Marsha Sharp Fwy (806) 788-3601; 10. 6020 34th St 806-784-1460; 11. 4405 114th St 806-698-6828; 12. 4425 19th St 806-788-2015; 13. 3405 50th St 806-791-0972; 14. 4205 98th St 806-798-6115; 15. 2630 Parkway Dr 806-765-7014; 16. 12815 Indiana Ave 806-776-8915; 17. 1701 50th St 806-747-3503; 18. 2703 82nd St 806-745-3907; 19. 6313 4th St 806-784-1515; 20. 8010 Frankford Ave 806-783-0241; 21. 401 Slide Rd 806-796-1895; 22. 6420 82nd St 806-783-9041; 23. 602 Avenue Q 806-747-3834; 24. 5206 4th St 806-792-1377; 25. 1619 50th St 806-762-0522; 26. 3404 Indiana Ave 806-792-7531; 27. 4847 Slide Rd 806-792-8267; 28. 2417 82nd St 806-748-5209; 29. 5115 98th St 806-698-1354; 30. 4215 S Loop 289 806-793-2091; 31. 702 W Loop 289 806-793-9686; 32. 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy 806-747-3454; 33. 9809 University Ave 806-401-0423;
Lubbock, TX|KCBD
Tornado Watch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the South Plains until 11 pm. Lubbock, Plainview and all communities are in the watch this evening. Storms developing in the panhandle will move east to southeast into the northern South Plains over the next few hours. There will be a threat of 1-3+ inch hail and.
Texas State|Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock, much of West Texas at heightened risk for severe weather Monday
Lubbock and much of the region have a heightened risk for severe weather, including the possibility of large hail and tornadoes, later Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center put a red bullseye over Lubbock and portions of the South Plains extending into the Rolling Plains and Big Country region, placing the area in a level 4 out of 5 "moderate risk" for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. The remainder of the South Plains, most of the Panhandle and North Central Texas are under an "enhanced risk" - level 3 out of 5 - for the day.
Lamb County, TX|Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
How an untrained storm chaser captured this stunning tornado photo
Ryan Reese isn't exactly a storm chaser. He works in a cotton gin. But after 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Lamb County man said he went from waiting for his kids to get out of a Sunday evening church activity to tracking down a tornado, capturing some stunning images of the well-defined, dark twister as it traveled over farmland - just missing his house - but thankfully not causing any other damage in rural Lamb County.
Lubbock, TX|KCBD
First Alert Weather Day: Large hail, wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather is likely in the viewing area this afternoon and evening. It’s possible a second round may move through after midnight. While not every spot will receive rain, or severe weather, these storms may produce very large hail, perhaps 2+” in diameter, gusts 70+ mph, flooding downpours, and isolated tornadoes.
Texas State|Posted byFMX 94.5
Intense Thunderstorms Are Headed Back To West Texas Today, What Can We Expect?
It appears that once again, The Hub City is in the crosshairs of severe weather chances that could impact a wide area of West Texas. According to Weather Legend Ron Roberts of KAMC, via Twitter:. Potential Severe Thunderstorms today increasing. Severe Impacts: Damaging Hail 2"-isolated up to 4" diameter. Isolated...
Lamb County, TX|KCBD
Tornado warning expired for Lamb County, severe storms continue
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Tornado Warning for Lamb County north of Littlefield has expired as of 8:45 p.m., but Severe Thunderstorm warnings continue. Tornado reported in Lamb County, tornado was briefly on the ground north of Sudan around 7:45 p.m. =====. LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...
Bailey County, TX|weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may be washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * Until Midnight CDT tonight. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.
Texas State|smcorridornews.com
Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country
The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Lubbock, TX|Magic 106.5
Lubbock police responding to 911 calls faster thanks to new substation deployment
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to recent data, Lubbock police are responding to 911 calls faster than this time last year. The department has shaved a minute and a half from their average response time within the last year. Let’s look at April of 2020. The average city-wide response time...
Crosby County, TX|weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Lubbock by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-16 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crosby; Floyd; Hale; Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Crosby County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Petersburg, or 7 miles northeast of Abernathy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Floydada, Petersburg and Cone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lubbock, TX|Posted byNews/Talk KFYO
Governor’s Office Activates State Resources in Advance of Severe Weather
Monday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott activated a number of state resources in advance of this week's projected severe weather for Texas. For Monday, the Storm Prediction Center placed Lubbock, Abilene and Big Spring in the 'Moderate' risk probability for severe weather, with a large portion of the the rest of West Texas in the 'Enhanced'.
Lubbock, TX|Posted by24/7 Wall St.
This is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest
After adding over 36,000 new cases on May 13, the U.S. now has more than 32.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 570,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […]
Lubbock, TX|fox34.com
Lubbock businesses booming for graduation weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses are getting a much-needed boost as Texas Tech graduates walk the stage this week - a welcome return to normal after in-person graduations were canceled last year. Buddy Beach, director of operations at Table 82 and Las Brisas, calls Texas Tech’s big weekend Christmas in...
Lubbock County, TX|weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lubbock by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on roads flooded to unknown depth. Target Area: Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lubbock County in northwestern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms about to move into Lubbock County. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Slaton, Abernathy, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Reese Center, and Slide. Rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Hale County, TX|weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...LYNN...TERRY...HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 856 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Spade to 3 miles south of Anton to 3 miles southwest of Reese Center to 6 miles southeast of Locketville to 9 miles east of Seagraves Airport, moving east at 20 mph. A swath of enhanced winds near Reese Center will continue to move east into central Lubbock County. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Littlefield, Slaton, Denver City, Abernathy, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Sundown, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Tokio, Lubbock South Plains Mall and Locketville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lubbock, TX|ttu.edu
Newest Mesonet Station Installed at South Plains Food Bank
(VIDEO) The mesonet site is the National Wind Institute’s 135th station that provides 29 different parameters to help researchers and meteorologists continually track weather conditions. Texas Tech University's National Wind Institute installed its 135th West Texas Mesonet (WTM) station in the South Plains Food Bank's orchard thanks to fundraising efforts...
Lubbock, TX|KCBD
Lubbock Professional Police Association asks City of Lubbock for higher wages for officers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Professional Police Association (LPPA) is asking the City of Lubbock to increase pay for Lubbock Police Officers during their current budget talks. When compared to comparable cities in Texas, local police officers are paid an average of almost 14% lower (compiled data from police departments across Texas).
Bailey County, TX|weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-15 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bailey County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Western Lynn County in northwestern Texas Eastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Terry County in northwestern Texas Hockley County in northwestern Texas Yoakum County in northwestern Texas Southern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 737 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Maple to near Denver City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Morton, Sundown, Anton, Tokio, Enochs, Locketville, Whitharral, Pep, Lehman, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Lubbock, TX|Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock police association cites 'lower wages and higher risk' in call for raises
The Lubbock Professional Police Association on Monday released a statement calling for city leaders to raise police pay, arguing that LPD wages are relatively low while demands on officers have been increasing. According to the Lubbock Police Department's website, the current starting pay for a Probationary Police Officer is $51,455.04...