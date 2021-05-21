U.S. adds more than 100 rigs so far this year as crude rebounds
U.S. drillers have added more than 100 rigs so far this year, another sign of the industry’s recovery from the pandemic-driven oil bust. Drillers put two additional rigs into operation this week, bringing the total rig count to 455, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes and energy research firm Enverus. A year ago, there were 318 rigs operating nationally as the global pandemic crushed crude demand and sent prices tumbling.www.houstonchronicle.com