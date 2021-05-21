newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry
Energy Industry

U.S. adds more than 100 rigs so far this year as crude rebounds

By Paul Takahashi
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. drillers have added more than 100 rigs so far this year, another sign of the industry’s recovery from the pandemic-driven oil bust. Drillers put two additional rigs into operation this week, bringing the total rig count to 455, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes and energy research firm Enverus. A year ago, there were 318 rigs operating nationally as the global pandemic crushed crude demand and sent prices tumbling.

