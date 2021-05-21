Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Brings Back "Classic" Feature
A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update is now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the pair of Xbox Series consoles alongside official patch notes detailing what Treyarch has done to the game with the update. Highlighting the update, Treyarch notes Multi-Team Elimination and Multi-Team Moshpit are back after some issues. Meanwhile, the update also adds the option to enable "classic" hit marker and headshot sounds in the audio settings. While Treyarch describes the audio settings as "classic," they are actually just the audio sounds from Black Ops 4.comicbook.com