Kroger Goes Viral After Hyping Job Fair with Anime

Anime has found itself ending up in some wild places as its popularity has grown in North America and the world at large, but the medium has apparently helped the grocery store chain of Kroger go viral thanks in part to a Job Fair held by the grocers that used an anime style to try to bring in new workers. While the characters pictured in this bizarre Job Fair ad don't appear to be any traditional anime characters, anime fans couldn't help but notice the use of the style of the medium that has its origins tied to the country of Japan.