Overwatch 2 Will Rework Bastion and Other Heroes "From the Ground Up"

Overwatch players’ favorite character will return for the game’s sequel in Overwatch 2, but there’s a good chance your main hero will play and look differently from their current state. Bastion is one of the heroes that’ll definitely get an overhaul with Blizzard saying recently that the sentry robot and other heroes are actively being “reviewed and reworked from the ground up.” We’ve only seen a snippet of those changes already through previews of new abilities for Mei and Winston and altered appearances for different heroes, but Blizzard promised that we’ll see more throughout the year.