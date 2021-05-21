newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Overwatch 2 Will Rework Bastion and Other Heroes "From the Ground Up"

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOverwatch players’ favorite character will return for the game’s sequel in Overwatch 2, but there’s a good chance your main hero will play and look differently from their current state. Bastion is one of the heroes that’ll definitely get an overhaul with Blizzard saying recently that the sentry robot and other heroes are actively being “reviewed and reworked from the ground up.” We’ve only seen a snippet of those changes already through previews of new abilities for Mei and Winston and altered appearances for different heroes, but Blizzard promised that we’ll see more throughout the year.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overwatch 2#Bastion#Rework#Ground Game#Icymi#Overwatch Players#Specific Heroes#Enemies#Brawlers Pvp#Previews#Maps#Bits#The Game#5v5 Matches#Pic#Playoverwatch#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic has a June release date

Blizzard was quick to get the next WoW expansion up and running. A month after the company announced Burning Crusade Classic, it opened up the game’s world for beta players. The beta window has ended up only being a couple months long, as now we know when the expansion launches. World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic has been confirmed for a June 1 release date, and we now know when it goes live worldwide. But before that, there is a choice to be made.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best Tracer skins in Overwatch

The Overwatch team works around the clock to design and produce some of the best skins in gaming. But no hero has it as good as Tracer–even amidst other stellar works, she stands out. Tracer is a time-jumping adventurer who uses her twin pulse pistols, blink, recall, and bomb to...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover turns Overwatch into terrifying horror game

Five Nights at Freddy’s has been brought to life in Overwatch as this shocking new Workshop mode is ready to make you jump out of your skin. Ever since its release, Overwatch has been designed as a family-friendly game, for the most part. While the odd Halloween event is sure to give younger audiences a bit of a fright, Blizzard never goes overboard with the scare factor.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Valorant Gets a New Limited Time Game Mode

Riot Games announced a new game mode for Valorant called Replication. The new mode will only be available from May 11 until May 25, 2021. Replication allows all players on the same team to play as the same agent, the agent to be selected is decided in pre-match voting. Abilities and minus ultimate are refreshes each round.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch players discover new Brigitte jump trick to counter Pharah & Echo

An incredible new Overwatch trick with Brigitte has been discovered that can make the typically grounded support a big threat for aerial heroes such as Pharah and Echo. Brigitte is best known for her lethality on the ground where she can actively heal her team by hitting enemies with her mace, knocking them back with Whipshot and protecting allies with her shield. Due to her power being maximized at close-range, she is more vulnerable to airborne heroes or foes who can fight at a distance.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Overwatch’ Season 28 Is Now Live

It’s time to run through your placement matches once again. Overwatch competitive season 28 is now live, seemingly (and thankfully) without any issues. Technical problems delayed the start of season 27 in early March. As always, you’ll have some bonus competitive points to spend on golden guns if you finished...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Overwatch 2’s Tank change could be good for the meta

During this week’s Overwatch 2 PvP livestream, Blizzard dropped a major bombshell. The highly anticipated multiplayer hero shooter sequel will be lowering the team size from 6v6 to 5v5 in standard PvP matches. The change will most impact the Tank class as team comps are changing from two damage roles,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Blizzard Celebrates 5 Years of Overwatch With From the Vault Art Print

This year marks Blizzard Entertainments 30th Anniversary, and they keep the celebration going with new "From the Vault" releases. Every 2nd Thursday of the month, they have been dropping exclusive collectibles, including Concept Art Prints. For May, Blizzard is celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Overwatch as they reveal their Overwatch Original Sketch Concept Art Print. The print is loaded out with original designs of your favorite Overwatch heroes and villain like Bastion, Mercy, Torbjorn, Roadhog, Genji, Tracer, and so much more.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Overwatch Developer Update Announces Upcoming Overwatch 2 Preview

On Tuesday, May 11, Aaron Keller made his first appearance on a Developer Update in place of Jeff Kaplan. The community was stunned to see Kaplan leave the Overwatch team, so Keller had to come in with big news in his first stint as the Game Director. In a short update video, Keller announced that the Overwatch team will be hosting a live stream later this month to preview new gameplay for Overwatch 2. After an exciting Overwatch 2 BlizzCon showcase, this announcement marks the first glimpse into actual gameplay.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Overwatch 2 Gameplay Livestream Scheduled for May 20

Blizzard will broadcast two hours of Overwatch 2 gameplay May 20, focusing on the upcoming changes to the game's PVP mode. Game director Aaron Keller, who stepped into Jeff Kaplan's shoes when Kaplan left in April, announced the livestream in his first development update. The stream kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, and promises the most we've seen from Overwatch 2 since BlizzConline.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Overwatch League May Melee Viewership Was Up 51% From 2020

The first Overwatch League tournament cycle of 2020 is in the books and it was a fantastic few weeks of high-level Overwatch. Viewers seemed to enjoy it as well, as viewing figures were up significantly compared with last year’s May Melee. The tournament had an Average Minute Audience (the average...
Video GamesIGN

Mass Effect: Dark Horse Direct to Rerelease Sold-Out Normandy Statue

Back in November 2020, Dark Horse Direct celebrated N7 Day by revealing several new collectibles inspired by the characters and worlds of the Mass Effect games. One of those, a scale-model replica of the iconic Alliance Normandy SR-1, sold out months before its release. But there's good news, because Dark Horse is rereleasing that statue in a new form.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Nexus Blitz returns with the release of PROJECT: Bastion

The PROJECT universe is returning to League of Legends on May 27. Alongside the release of several new additions to the PROJECT skin line, the event, dubbed PROJECT: Bastion, will bring back the beloved game mode Nexus Blitz for a limited time. This year’s PROJECT event sees previous PROJECT skin...
Video Gamesupcomer.com

Heroes of the Storm’s latest PTR patch reworks five characters

Heroes of the Storm has reworked five of its playable characters in the latest Public Test Realm (PTR) patch. These champions include Anduin, Johanna, Raynor, Stitches and Valla. Along with these hero updates, the developers also made updates to search terms. For example, keywords such as “Double Soak, Sustain, Escape,...
Video GamesDestructoid

Here's a good look at Heroes of the Storm's new Overwatch Cosplay event

After months of slight balance patches, the team has been emerging from the ground to speak to fans again on social channels like Reddit, and now the game just got a big-ish patch on top of a new event. It's none other than the Overwatch Cosplay theme that was teased but not spoken about or announced at BlizzConline; and features outfits for several characters.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The 10 best Legends of Runeterra Guardians of the Ancient cards that can change the meta

Here are the 10 best cards from the Guardians of the Ancient expansion. Legends of Runeterra’s latest expansion, Guardians of the Ancient, released last week. As the second out of three sets within the Empires of the Ascended, the expansion features less cards—42 in total—compared to the initial set of three. With a new ranked season and seasonal tournament occurring two months from now, competitors will try to be quick to understand the next strongest card that will take over the meta.