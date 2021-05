DENVER – David Perron and Vince Dunn are out, but Vladimir Tarasenko is in for tonight’s Blues playoff opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Whatever hope the Blues might have had that Perron was a false positive on the NHL’s COVID list ended when he was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate Monday. He remains in the league’s COVID protocol and could miss most, if not all of this first-round series.