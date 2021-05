Flyers center Kevin Hayes is set to undergo core muscle surgery sometime next week, GM Chuck Fletcher told Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News (Twitter link). The veteran had indicated last week when the season ended that he would need to go under the knife but the specifics weren’t indicated at that time. Hayes had a somewhat quiet season offensively with a dozen goals and 19 assists in 55 games, yielding a point per game average that was just below his first season with the team (which was down from the year before that) but still managed to finish seventh in team scoring. There’s no word on how long the recovery time from the procedure will be.