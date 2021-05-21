newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

Should Illinois offer a Covid-19 vaccine lottery to convince residents to get shots in arms?

Jennifer Geer
 1 day ago

It worked for Ohio. The state experienced a surge of vaccinations after announcing five vaccinated adults could win $1 million in a lottery. And now New York and Maryland have launched similar campaigns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpuqD_0a7BSjFh00
(Dim Hou/Unsplash)

As of May 21st, Illinois public health officials have reported that 64% of adult residents have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 47% are fully vaccinated.

Illinois is in similar shape as the rest of the country. Overall, about 60% of adults in the US have at least one Covid-19 dose, and 48% are fully vaccinated.

New cases are still occurring. The Illinois Department of Public Health just announced 1,573 new cases of Covid-19.

President Biden recently announced a goal for 70% of American adults to have at least one Covid-19 dose by July 4th. The country seems on track to reach this milestone, although some unvaccinated Americans have remained hesitant.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago asked Americans if they have received the vaccine. And if not, do they intend to?

64% responded they had received at least one dose. Another 4% said they "definitely will" get vaccinated. While 10% said they "probably will" get the vaccine, leaving 22% with no plans to get vaccinated.

Why is it important to overcome vaccine hesitancy in Americans?

You've probably heard a lot of talk about herd immunity since the pandemic began. Experts believe that to achieve herd immunity, which means the disease will have nowhere to go, about 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated.

If enough people don't get vaccinated, the virus will continue to circulate, and we will probably see a surge in cases and deaths again this winter. It also gives new variants that may be more deadly and contagious a foothold.

There are also breakthrough cases that happen with any vaccinations. Even though the Covid-19 vaccines used in the US are very effective, no vaccine is 100% effective. There will always be breakthrough cases.

Then are also children under 12 that can't get vaccinated yet. And the immune-compromised individuals that don't have as strong of an immune response to the vaccine. These groups are counting on herd immunity to be safe again.

Incentives might convince Illinois residents to get vaccinated

The governor of Ohio announced a $5 million lottery to five vaccinated adults in his state. Starting on May 26th, every Wednesday for five weeks, vaccinated adults have the chance to win $1 million.

In only one week after the announcement, 113,000 Ohio residents received their first dose of the vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health Director, Stephanie McCloud said in a statement, “Governor DeWine’s announcement of Ohio Vax-a-Million one week ago today was exactly what we needed to reinvigorate interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccines.” McCloud continued, “After the announcement, our preliminary data shows that more than 113,000 Ohioans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.”

Other states are starting lotteries

And now, New York and Maryland are hoping for similar success. If you are a vaccinated Maryland resident, you have the chance to win a $40,000 prize every day starting next Tuesday and going for 40 days. On the final day, a grand prize winner will be announced for $400,000.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New Yorkers getting vaccinated next week, Monday through Friday, will be given a lottery ticket with the chance to win up to $5 million.

Incentives you can get in Illinois

It's not as exciting as millions of dollars, but there are some rewards you can receive in Illinois from getting vaccinated.

  • Free tickets to Six Flags. More details to come, but Gov. Pritzker announced that on June 5th and 6th, Illinois is sending the National Guard vaccination teams to Six Flags in Gurnee. Get a vaccine and receive a free ticket to the park. If the program is successful, they may come back for other dates.
  • Free donuts. Get one free glazed donut from Krispy Kreme per day until the end of 2021 if you show your vaccination card.
  • $5 coupon from Target. Receive your vaccination at a CVS Pharmacy inside a Target store, and you will get a $5 coupon.
  • 20% off at CVS. If you get your vaccine from a standalone CVS Pharmacy, not one inside a Target, you will get a 20% off shopping pass after your final dose.
  • Free dessert from White Castle. You still have until May 31st to get a free dessert on a stick when you show proof of vaccination. Get your coupon here.

Would you get a vaccine if you could win money?

Free donuts and amusement park tickets are fun, but are they enough to convince skeptics to get Covid-19 shots? Or would a state-wide lottery offering cash do a better job? It seems to be working for Ohio. Perhaps the way to herd immunity in Illinois is through the lottery.

