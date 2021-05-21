newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Branch, NJ

Stay between the blue flags and don’t venture away from lifeguards this summer

By Vin Ebenau
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing like a day at a Jersey Shore beach on a sunny day where the water temperature is just right and the waves are calm and fun to swim through just about anywhere. When you head to a beach this summer, for a tan or a dip or swim in the water, there's a few key rules to follow.

wobm.com
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Long Branch, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snooki
Person
Joe Pesci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#The Lifeguard#Venturing#Venture#The Beach Front#Ortley Beach Beachfront#Jersey Shore Journal#Thepoint#Thehawk#Beach 104 1 Fm#Twitter#Jersey Shore School#Monmouth County Police#Jersey Shore Summer#Everybody Swimming#Dip#Park Avenue#Fun#Seaview Avenue#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
Related
Toms River, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

12 Intriguing Facts You Might Not Know About the Toms River

We live in a beautiful area and one of the natural beauties is the Toms River. The Toms River is the waterway which is famous through out the area, the state and here along the east coast. It is the name of our city of license and it's one of controversy over the years....with pollution (Ciba Geigy) becoming a headline. We are hopeful as time moves forward more continues to be done to restore the Toms River to it's original beauty.
TravelPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Let’s Lose the Beach Badges – Why Should the Jersey Shore Pay to Enjoy Nature?

Supporting shore towns is important, but there has to be a better way to do this than paying to enjoy nature. During the summer, there's no better place to be than the beaches at the Jersey Shore. Who doesn't love cooling off in the ocean, or laying out in the sun? But as you know, enjoying most beaches in New Jersey comes with a price - you need to pay for a beach badge in order to have that fun in the sun. And while it's not a hefty fee, and season beach badges exist, it does add up when you throw in other costs (parking, food, games, etc).
Barnegat Township, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

She’s An Ocean County Hero! Honoring A Elementary School Nurse From Barnegat, New Jersey

I am thrilled to be announcing a new Hawk Hero! Just in case you didn't know, Townsquare Media Jersey Shore operates 94.3 The Point, 92.7 WOBM, Beach Radio 104.1 FM, 105.7 The Hawk, and Shore Sports Network. I host "Nights with Jimmy G" on 94.3 The Point, but I also have been highlighting local Jersey Shore Hawk Heroes. Our first ever Hawk Hero was David Richards, a local Brick Township icon with down syndrome who is now a fantastic coach for Brick Memorial High School wrestling. Also, Cathy Wareham- Herbst was our most recent hero. Cathy is a certified medical assistant for Hackensack Meridian Health in Brick Township. For over a year, she and her Meridian Health team have been battling on the COVID-19 frontlines. Before highlighting a brand new Hawk Hero, a big THANK YOU to our friends at Sonny’s Recycling. We’ll continue to pick 1 hero, share their story on-air and online, and award them a $100 Visa gift card!
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

10 Reasons Why You Should Go To A Jersey Shore BlueClaws Game This Summer In Lakewood, New Jersey

The beers were flowing and the BlueClaws were hitting! My friends and I recently had a tremendous experience at FirstEnergy Park. It simply felt great to be back at a LIVE sporting event. For many years, the BlueClaws staff has been doing a fantastic job and I think everyone should go to at least one Jersey Shore BlueClaws game this summer! Here's why...
Belmar, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Gnarly! Belmar, New Jersey Get’s Nationally Recognized By Men’s Journal Magazine

May 18th is my birthday and I couldn't have asked for a better start to the day. I woke up early, squeezed into my wetsuit, and watched the sunrise while surfing waves. I was even fortunate to see a handful of dolphins jumping in and out of the ocean about 50 yards in front of me. Witnessing happy dolphins is special and it was the perfect birthday present! I was at my normal Belmar 20th Ave. surfing spot and it was simply one of those mornings that makes you feel thankful to be living at the Jersey Shore.
Barnegat Township, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Arrghhh! My Hilariously Out Of Control Pirate Boat Birthday Party On The Barnegat Bay In Barnegat, New Jersey

This weekend was the perfect introduction to the upcoming Jersey Shore summer. Temperatures were in the 70s, the sun was shining, and I saw nothing but smiling faces. Most importantly, it was wonderful seeing local businesses energized and ready to assist customers for the upcoming months. It's pretty obvious that this summer is going to be filled with tremendous opportunities... ENJOY IT & TAKE ADVANTAGE!
PetsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Your Dog’s Poop Is Your Problem; Scoop The Poop Jersey Shore

I'm a pet lover. My family has 1 incredible doggy, Daisy (pictured above), and 2 kitties, Bomber and Dottie. A big part of caring for our pets is time, attention, and exercise. I love seeing so many Jersey Shore pet owners getting their dogs out for some fresh air. What I don't like seeing is the disregard some people have for their doggie droppings.