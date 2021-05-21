Stay between the blue flags and don’t venture away from lifeguards this summer

Supporting shore towns is important, but there has to be a better way to do this than paying to enjoy nature. During the summer, there's no better place to be than the beaches at the Jersey Shore. Who doesn't love cooling off in the ocean, or laying out in the sun? But as you know, enjoying most beaches in New Jersey comes with a price - you need to pay for a beach badge in order to have that fun in the sun. And while it's not a hefty fee, and season beach badges exist, it does add up when you throw in other costs (parking, food, games, etc).