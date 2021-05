For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her is the type of project for which it seems like a disservice to call it a “rap album.” While McKinley Dixon will be the first to admit that it very much is a collection of rap songs, the term “rap” has come to signify a variety of sounds as broad as “indie rock,” which is most frequently used to refer either to big budget names like Arcade Fire and St. Vincent or your nextdoor neighbor, who you’ve had to listen to noodle on his guitar through quarantine as he works up the nerve to post his bedroom recordings on SoundCloud.