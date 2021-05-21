newsbreak-logo
Northern Light Cardiothoracic Surgery onboards new physician assistant to help with Lung Cancer Screening Program

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year or so, the Northern Light Lung Cancer Screening Program, administered through Northern Light Cardiothoracic Surgery, has seen unparalleled growth, due in large part to the higher-than-average number of people in Maine stricken with lung cancer. To help meet the needs of these patients, the Lung Cancer Screening Program is excited to welcome Christine Bell, PA-C.

