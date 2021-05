The City of Prattville and downtown merchants are excited to announce a great event for the whole family. Get ready for Cruisin’ with the Oldies on Sunday, May 23, with vintage cars and live music. Baby boomers will enjoy reminiscing about the good old days while they check out the vintage mustangs, corvettes, and other vintage cars. Young and old alike will be dancing in the aisles to tunes from Bama Breeze.