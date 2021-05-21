newsbreak-logo
Alonzo Ricks Jr. named new head football coach at Nansemond River

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago

Alonzo Ricks Jr. is the new head football coach at Nansemond River High.

He replaces Justin Conyers, who stepped down last month to start a youth group home for at-risk children or children without a home.

“We are very excited about the knowledge and experience Mr. Ricks brings to our football program,” Nansemond River athletic director Kristy L. Brett said in a press release. “We are looking forward to a smooth transition and a great season in the fall.”

Conyers coached at Nansemond River for four seasons, including three as head coach. He was an assistant under David Coccoli when the Warriors won the Class 5 Region A title in 2017. Under Conyers, the Warriors went 8-5 and then 9-3, going to the playoffs both seasons.

This season, Suffolk schools played only each other because of the pandemic, but the Warriors won the city title.

Ricks, a former All-Eastern District lineman at Churchland High who played at Hampton University, isn’t new to coaching.

He has 18 years of coaching experience, including the past three seasons as an assistant with the Warriors.

He also was the head football coach at Churchland, where he led the Truckers to a 23-40 record in six seasons.

Ricks said it feels good to be a head coach again.

“Some guys never get a first chance,” he said. “So to be able to get a second chance is definitely a blessing.”

He knows many people applied for the opening. He’s glad the administration chose him.

“Nansemond River, collectively as a whole entire school in athletics and education, is just tremendous,” he said. “I’m just grateful that they picked me out of all of the qualified candidates.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com

