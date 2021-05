Xavier Tillman has turned into a versatile contributor off the bench as a rookie for the Memphis Grizzlies. The former Michigan State star was selected by the Grizzlies in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, and he is putting in solid numbers off the bench. For the season, Tillman averaged 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while averaging just over 18 minutes per game. However, he turned in a big performance late on Friday night.