160,000 shots later, Henrico prepares to end mass vaccination events

16 HOMES SOLD IN JUST 2 WEEKS! BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Grand Opening of HARVIE POINT at Kensington Meadows - Affordable, modern, single-family homes in Eastern Henrico near Laburnum Ave & just minutes to White Oak Village! Meet the COLUMBIA! The Columbia is just as inviting as it is functional. Discover a magnificently spacious floor plan with custom flex areas plus a beautiful exterior with partial stone! Enter the home into the spacious foyer and there is a flex room - use it however you want OR opt to add french doors for a private study! Continue into the large family room that flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen and dining area. The kitchen, with it's standard oversized island, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and ALL stainless appliances, is truly a chef's dream! A dining area extends off of the kitchen, giving even more room to entertain! Bring the outdoors in by adding a rear covered porch off of the dining area. Continue upstairs where you will find 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths & convenient laundry room. The owner's suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet and private spa-like bathroom with large shower. Don't need all 4 bedrooms? Convert one into an open loft!