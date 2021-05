The Crow Wing County Board agreed Tuesday, April 27, to move forward with a policy offering landfill cost rebates to organizations serving low-income people. Commissioners initially tabled the idea April 13, asking land services staff to craft the policy in a way that would extend the offer to groups beyond those with official 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. Commissioner Doug Houge offered the example of an informal group in Crosby distributing food to those in need, that despite meeting criteria in other ways, was not eligible for a rebate.